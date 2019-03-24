Media player
Christchurch mosque shootings: Attack 'could have happened in UK'
A Christchurch shootings-style attack could have happened in the UK, the imam of the Finsbury Park Mosque in north London has said.
Speaking from New Zealand, Mohammed Mahmoud said such an incident could have happened at home due to "a rise in Islamaphobia".
In June 2017 Mr Mahmoud stood guard over a man who drove a van into Muslims in Finsbury Park.
After the Christchurch attack, police have increased patrols at UK mosques.
24 Mar 2019
