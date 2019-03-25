Media player
Minecraft gamers build virtual London
Here's a pretty cool story for all you Minecraft fans out there!
Gamers have painstakingly rebuilt London in the virtual world.
Minecraft allows players to build with a variety of different cubes in a 3D world.
Using virtual building blocks, real life blueprints and photos, gamers from around the world have recreated some of London's most iconic landmarks.
25 Mar 2019
