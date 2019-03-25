Corbyn attacked by man with egg

Media player
Jeremy Corbyn egg attack: CPS release footage of assault
The Crown Prosecution Service has released a video of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn being attacked by a man with an egg.
Brexit supporter John Murphy assaulted the Labour leader following Mr Corbyn's visit to a mosque in his Islington North constituency on 3 March.
Murphy has been jailed for 28 days.
In a statement he wrote before being sentenced, Murphy likened himself to civil rights protesters and said he was "perfectly happy to go to jail", adding: "I'd rather be a rebel than a slave."
25 Mar 2019
