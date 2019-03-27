Moment woman pushed in front of London bus

Video

CCTV released by the Met Police shows a woman being pushed in front of an oncoming double-decker bus.

The victim, in her 60s, had a "verbal exchange" with another woman inside a Tesco in Pimlico on 29 May.

She left the shop and was barged over by the woman, who was with two children at the time of the assault.

The Met have issued the images in order to trace the woman involved.

The victim suffered bruising and a cut to her head.