The King's Troop are preparing for this year's Royal Windsor Horse Show
Video

Preparing for the Royal Windsor Horse Show

The King's Troop of the Royal Artillery is preparing for an ancient tradition which hasn't changed for over a century.

This year's Royal Windsor Horse Show takes place between 8 May and 12 May.

It will feature troops involved in combat in Afghanistan and Iraq.

  • 28 Mar 2019
