Making Shakespeare accessible to young Londoners
Thousands of London schoolchildren have been given free tickets to a special short version of Romeo and Juliet at the Globe Theatre on the South Bank.

It is part of a project to try to engage a new generation with the work of the Bard.

Overall, 20,000 pupils were given tickets.

  • 28 Mar 2019
