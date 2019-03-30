Video

Yianni Charalambous says he failed at school, but since then he has found a flair for coming up with money-making business ideas.

The Enfield entrepreneur's latest venture involves transforming supercars for celebrities who are searching for that extra shine.

Car wrapping, he explains, involves adding a temporary layer of colour onto the existing body of a car.

Mr Charalambous has injected glitz and glam into the vehicles driven by the likes of boxer Anthony Joshua, Harry Potter star Rupert Grint, and "every member" of boy bands JLS and One Direction.