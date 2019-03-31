Video

Crossness Pumping Station in Abbey Wood was the final cog in the wheel of Sir Joseph Bazalgette's transformation of London's sewage system.

Before then, raw sewage flowed straight into the Thames. It is one reason why thousands of people in the capital died from cholera.

Crossness is considered one of London's greatest feats of engineering, with its spectacular Victorian cast ironwork helping to secure it listed status.

It is due to reopen after a £400,000 restoration project to remove asbestos from the building.