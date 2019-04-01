Media player
'I quit my job to be a Fifa pro gamer'
You might think gamers who spend hours a day on Fifa can only dream of playing professional football for a top team.
But professional gamers are being employed by 20 teams in the Premier League.
Some people in the world of "esports" say young football fans are choosing to watch games in the virtual world because they cannot afford expensive tickets for big games in the real world.
Teams have begun putting on Fifa tournaments with top gamers to engage these younger generations.
01 Apr 2019
