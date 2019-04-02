Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Does anti-pollution make-up work?
Air pollution is currently a major problem in London, especially with the effects it can have on our health.
Some make-up companies are reporting record sales of products which claim to protect skin from toxic air.
But critics say there is insufficient scientific research to prove that the products make any difference.
02 Apr 2019
