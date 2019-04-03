Mixed feelings around Tottenham Hotspur's new home
Mixed feelings for Spurs' new stadium

After four years of construction, delays and test events, Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium will open for its first competitive game tonight.

Despite the fanfare from the club and the fans, there are some mixed feelings among people in the local community who are worried that the stadium will change life in a negative way.

Spurs face their first test at their new home against Crystal Palace.

