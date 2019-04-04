London's medieval animals
When a polar bear hunted in the Thames

The exotic animals of London's past are portrayed in a new immersive exhibit at the Museum of London.

Visitors will get a chance to see the Tower of London's famous polar bear, a present from the King of Norway, which could be seen catching fish in the Thames in 1250.

"Beasts of London" - which also features lions and an expert rat-catching dog - opens on Friday and will run until January 2020.

