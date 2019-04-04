'Harry and Meghan took my Instagram name'
Driving instructor Kevin Keiley used the Instagram name @sussexroyal for years because he supports Reading FC - nicknamed the Royals - and he lives in West Sussex.

But he found out the social media company had taken the name and given it to Duke and Duchess of Sussex without warning.

He tells BBC News that he has nothing against the royal couple but he takes "umbrage" at Instagram's actions.

