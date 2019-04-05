Miniskirt pioneer's greatest works on show

Video

Mary Quant changed the way that 1960s London looked at fashion, defining the era with her brightly-coloured dresses and trouser suits.

Quant's fashion was a far cry from Parisian couture - and her influence can still be seen on the High Street today.

Now, the Victoria and Albert Museum, which has the largest collection of Quant clothing in the world, has opened a new exhibition looking at the 85-year-old's legacy.