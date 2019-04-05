Clearing London's waterways from a paddleboard
Video

Clearing waterways from a paddleboard

One woman is using her smartphone and paddleboard to help rid London's rivers and canals of litter.

Lizzie Carr has designed an app that allows users to log photos of discarded plastics and she's hoping it will help make a difference to the environment.

