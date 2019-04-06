Clearing London's waterways from a paddleboard
Paddling through plastic

One woman is using her smartphone and paddleboard to rid London's rivers and canals of litter.

Lizzie Carr has designed an app that allows users to log photos of discarded plastics and she's hoping it will help to make a difference to our environment.

