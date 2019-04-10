Do smart motorways put drivers in danger?

Do smart motorways put you in danger?
Video

Former Transport Minister Mike Penning has raised concerns over people's safety on smart motorways.

Smart motorways have converted the hard shoulder into a lane of traffic in order to increase capacity.

But, police say if a car breaks down, they would be sitting in an active lane.

Highways England said "evidence proves [smart motorways] are as safe as traditional motorways".

