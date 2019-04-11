Video

Jack Shepherd, who was found guilty of killing a woman in a speedboat crash on the River Thames, has returned to the UK from Georgia.

He fled before a trial where he was convicted of the manslaughter of Charlotte Brown.

Speaking to the BBC onboard a plane at Tbilisi International Airport, Shepherd said he regretted going on the run and did so through "animalistic fear".

After months in hiding in the Georgian capital, he handed himself into police in January.

His extradition was then arranged by British and Georgian authorities.