Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Extinction Rebellion London protest: 'Our objective is to cause disruption'
Four central London roads have been blocked to traffic by climate change protesters.
Some activists from Extinction Rebellion glued themselves to a lorry.
Police said 500,000 people had been affected by the diversion of 55 bus routes in London.
The Met said 122 people had been arrested by 12:30 BST on Tuesday.
-
16 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-47954150/extinction-rebellion-london-protest-our-objective-is-to-cause-disruptionRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window