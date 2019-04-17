Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Drug used to save soldiers to be rolled out in London
The army and the NHS have announced plans to roll out a device in London to stop more people bleeding to death from their injuries.
The drug has been developed by the military to treat soldiers in battle.
-
17 Apr 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-47961304/drug-used-to-save-soldiers-to-be-rolled-out-in-londonRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window