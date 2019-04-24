Media player
The hip-hop artist tackling male suicide
A south London hip-hop artist is using his music to help people speak out about their mental health.
Loyle Carner is using his exposure to raise money for the male suicide prevention charity Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM).
With some help from family and friends, Loyle has curated an art exhibition inspired by tracks on his album.
The art will be auctioned off and proceeds will be donated to CALM.
24 Apr 2019
