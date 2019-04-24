Marble Arch protesters
Marble Arch climate change protesters removed by police

Extinction Rebellion's final road block in Marble Arch has now been cleared by police.

Makeshift camps at Oxford Circus and Waterloo Bridge were cleared earlier in the week.

Organisers have announced it will end its 10-day London protest at 17.00 BST on Thursday.

