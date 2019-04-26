Police cordon off Tiffany jewellery store

Video

Ram raiders have smashed a van into the front of Tiffany & Co jewellery store in west London.

The Ford Transit was driven into the shop in Sloane Street, Knightsbridge, at about 03:00 BST, and thieves on mopeds then took several items.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said everyone involved fled, leaving the van at the scene.

No arrests have been made and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.