'My passport gender should be non-binary'

Jamie Windust is campaigning for non-binary people to be recognised on passports and other official documents.

The Londoner does not identify as a man or a woman.

Jamie has started an online petition to change the way the UK categorises gender - and so far, it has been signed more than 16,000 times.

The charity Stonewall estimates there are about 600,000 people in Britain who identify as trans, including non-binary people.

The government says it has no plans to change policy.