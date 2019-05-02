Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'My passport gender should be non-binary'
Jamie Windust is campaigning for non-binary people to be recognised on passports and other official documents.
The Londoner does not identify as a man or a woman.
Jamie has started an online petition to change the way the UK categorises gender - and so far, it has been signed more than 16,000 times.
The charity Stonewall estimates there are about 600,000 people in Britain who identify as trans, including non-binary people.
The government says it has no plans to change policy.
02 May 2019
