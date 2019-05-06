The story books written to improve children's mental health
Children's mental health: The story books bringing help

Scott Cranfield has written a series of books with the aim of helping children talk about their mental health.

The author of The Wise Bear books has been visiting primary schools around London to read to 5-11 year-olds.

His method also involves interaction and mindfulness activities to encourage the pupils to be open about their emotions.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

