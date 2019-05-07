Bus driver 'refuses' wheelchair user access
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Stoke Newington wheelchair user refused entry to bus

Transport for London is investigating after a wheelchair user filmed herself being refused access to a London bus.

Katie Pennick, 23, from Stoke Newington, says because she is in a wheelchair she is turned away "multiple times a week".

Transport for London (TfL) has apologised to Ms Pennick and says an investigation has been launched.

  • 07 May 2019