Call to name and shame kerb crawlers

Ilford group calls for kerb crawlers to be named and shamed
Community groups in east London are called on the local council to name and shame people who are paying for the services of sex workers on Ilford Lane.
People living in the area say their lives are blighted by visible prostitution along the road most nights of the week.
However, the Met Police have warned against publishing details of those caught kerb crawling.
08 May 2019
