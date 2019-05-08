Call to name and shame kerb crawlers
Video

Ilford group calls for kerb crawlers to be named and shamed

Community groups in east London are called on the local council to name and shame people who are paying for the services of sex workers on Ilford Lane.

People living in the area say their lives are blighted by visible prostitution along the road most nights of the week.

However, the Met Police have warned against publishing details of those caught kerb crawling.

