Would you buy a home made from poo?
New homes and factories are to be built from bricks made out of the human waste of four million Londoners.

Dried sewage from Europe's largest treatment works in Beckton, east London is being recycled for the construction industry.

Video journalist: Gem O'Reilly

  • 09 May 2019