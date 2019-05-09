Media player
Beyoncé choreographer joins London's Royal Ballet
Belgian-born Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui has been a professional choreographer for 20 years, having worked around the world bringing his brand of dance to audiences.
Last year the multi-award winner had Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z dancing in the Louvre in Paris for a music video.
Now he's switched from Beyoncé to Medusa in his latest production for London's Royal Ballet.
09 May 2019
