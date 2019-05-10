Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
London mayor: Sadiq Khan on three year of running the capital city
In May 2016, Sadiq Khan was elected mayor of London.
It has been a busy three years for the former Labour MP for Tooting, but three of the top issues affecting the capital at the moment are violent crime, the housing crisis and London's transport network.
Riz Lateef joined the mayor on his morning commute to ask him about those issues, plus how he feels he has done so far running London.
10 May 2019
