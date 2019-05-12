Media player
Lewisham 'departure lounge' tackles death taboos
A "departure lounge" with a difference has appeared at a shopping centre.
While it may look like an airport waiting area, anyone who passes through is destined for the same final destination.
Designed to encourage conversations about death, it's hoped the project in Lewisham will tackle some of the taboos around dying.
The Academy of Medical Sciences, which created the installation, wants to demystify death.
12 May 2019
