'Porn sighs' played over train PA system

Video

South Western Railway was left red-faced when "pornography sounds" were played over the public announcement system on one of its trains on Friday.

Passenger Paul Brunton tweeted footage of the kind of sighs you'd expect in a pornographic film, as he heard it on a Wandsworth to Clapham train.

A woman can be heard asking another passenger: "Is this coming from the driver?"

It is not known how the sounds came to be played over the tannoy and who was involved.

But SWR said the behaviour was "wholly unacceptable".