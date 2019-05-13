Moped gang jailed for 67 years
Video

Moped gang filmed threatening woman and stealing BBC camera equipment

Members of moped gang who carried out multiple robberies and other offences across London have been jailed.

The gang were caught on camera threatening a woman and her young son in an attempted robbery and stealing BBC camera equipment from the Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race.

Three of the gang were caught following a high-speed police chase lasting more than 90 minutes.

All three piled on to the same bike, which was driven the wrong way on the A40 on 7 May last year.

