Members of moped gang who carried out multiple robberies and other offences across London have been jailed.

The gang were caught on camera threatening a woman and her young son in an attempted robbery and stealing BBC camera equipment from the Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race.

Three of the gang were caught following a high-speed police chase lasting more than 90 minutes.

All three piled on to the same bike, which was driven the wrong way on the A40 on 7 May last year.