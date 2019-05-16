Media player
From sleeping on the streets to designing for Ted Baker
Jamal Reilly spent years sleeping rough on the streets of London.
Now, the 20-year-old has been recruited as a designer for Ted Baker after his talents for drawing were spotted by a homeless charity.
Video journalist: Gem O'Reilly
16 May 2019
