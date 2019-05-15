Racism in football a ‘war zone’
'I was racially abused on a pitch before 13'

Children as young as six are being subjected to racist abuse while playing football in London, according to anti-racism campaigners.

Tajean Hutton from the Kick it Out campaign talks about how offensive the abuse was that he suffered from a young age on the pitch because of his skin colour.

One semi-professional club in London says it is losing players over the issue and more needs to be done to tackle racism.

