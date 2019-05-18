Video

An artist is painting pictures of vulvas on toilet cubicles across London.

Oliwia Bober wants to promote a positive body image among women and challenge taboos around female genitalia.

She blames porn for normalising a "very specific type" of vulva which can leave some feeling "embarrassed and ashamed" by their bits.

"If you have anything that deviates from that the message is still ingrained that maybe something's not OK - which obviously isn't the case at all," she says.

After realising that "penis doodles" were a common feature of many public toilets, she hit upon the idea of the "Viva la Vulva" bathroom takeover.