Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CCTV disproves false robbery accusation
Police have released CCTV footage which proved men falsely accused teenagers of trying to steal a moped from delivery driver in north London.
The Met had been called by Shomrim, a community neighbourhood watch group, claiming two teenagers had targeted Thiago Alves Vieira, on 3 July 2017.
But CCTV from the area of Stamford Hill disproved the story.
Alves Vieira, 38, of Edmonton, and Michael Scher, 32, of Amhurst Park, both admitted perverting the course of justice.
-
20 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window