CCTV disproves false robbery accusation

Video

Police have released CCTV footage which proved men falsely accused teenagers of trying to steal a moped from delivery driver in north London.

The Met had been called by Shomrim, a community neighbourhood watch group, claiming two teenagers had targeted Thiago Alves Vieira, on 3 July 2017.

But CCTV from the area of Stamford Hill disproved the story.

Alves Vieira, 38, of Edmonton, and Michael Scher, 32, of Amhurst Park, both admitted perverting the course of justice.