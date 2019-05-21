Missing man filmed being chased down road

Video

Police have released footage of a man who has been missing for more than a month being chased down a road and pushed to the ground.

Aron Kato, 28, was last seen at the time of the chase in Ley Street, Ilford, east London, shortly after 04:30 BST on 18 April.

The Met believe he was bundled into a dark-coloured BMW, which pulled up alongside him and the man who has chased him. He has not made contact with his friends or family since.

Seven men, aged 25 to 39, arrested on suspicion of kidnap have been released under investigation, the force said.