The 18-year-olds finally having a say
European elections: First time voters have their say

Many 18-year-olds across the country will be voting for the first time in the European Parliament elections after not having a say in 2016's referendum.

The election will be held between 23 and 26 May.

BBC London explores how and why the election matters to young voters.

Video journalist: Jamie Moreland

  • 22 May 2019
