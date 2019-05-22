Media player
European elections: First time voters have their say
Many 18-year-olds across the country will be voting for the first time in the European Parliament elections after not having a say in 2016's referendum.
The election will be held between 23 and 26 May.
BBC London explores how and why the election matters to young voters.
Video journalist: Jamie Moreland
22 May 2019
