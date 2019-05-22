Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Child raps about Great Ormond Street to raise funds
A seven-year-old boy from Epsom has found a special way to thank the hospital that changed his life.
Joe Humphrey, who has a form of cerebral palsy, has made a rap video with his brothers to raise money for Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.
He hopes the money raised will help the hospital's play therapists and in turn benefit other children in a similar position to him.
-
22 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-48360332/child-raps-about-great-ormond-street-to-raise-fundsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window