Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Driver chases and shoves over man, 80, in Penge
Police have released CCTV footage of an 80-year-old man being chased down and pushed over by a driver.
The victim and driver had a "verbal altercation" on Parish Lane in Penge, south-east London on 21 April before the driver got out of the car and assaulted him.
He was left with injuries including a broken wrist, nose and cheekbone and the driver, wanted on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, has not been traced.
Pictures from the Metropolitan Police.
-
22 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-48362600/driver-chases-and-shoves-over-man-80-in-pengeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window