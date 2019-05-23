Learning maths through football
You Tube star helps teach maths through football

YouTube star Jeremy Lynch from the F2 Freestylers is helping children learn numbers through football.

He also hopes that The Numbers Game - a partnership with the charity National Numeracy and Santander - will encourage children to be more open about their difficulties with numeracy.

Video journalist: Gem O'Reilly

