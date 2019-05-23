Media player
Commuters evacuated through Tube tunnel
Fifty-nine commuters had to be evacuated amid reports of smoke inside a London Underground tunnel on the Jubilee Line.
Footage taken by a passer-by shows Bond Street station closed amid a flurry of police and fire brigade activity.
The London Ambulance Service said it treated three people at the scene and no one needed to go to hospital.
An investigation has now been launched by Transport for London.
23 May 2019
