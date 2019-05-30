Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Time capsule from 1884 unearthed at Chase Farm Hospital
A time capsule dating back to 1884 was recently found while workers were demolishing an older part of Chase Farm hospital in Enfield, north London.
It had to be sent to Scotland to see what was in it as the contents were too delicate to remove.
A new time capsule was recently planted on the site by the Duke of York.
-
30 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-london-48407745/time-capsule-from-1884-unearthed-at-chase-farm-hospitalRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window