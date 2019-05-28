Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The 93-year-old still flying
Mollie Macartney was 16 years old when she joined the Women's Royal Naval Service.
Now, more than 70 years on, she's still seeking adventure.
-
28 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window