Abuse victims set up survivors' website

The victims of a man who groomed and abused them over years when they were girls have set up a website to help other survivors.

The women say they have found comfort by sharing their stories.

They were all abused by the same man - Michael Murphy, a former music tour manager, from Lewisham, London, who was jailed for 16 years, in February.

