Blood bikes: NHS trust trials pedal-power to help air quality
A London hospital trust is using bikes to transport blood to lessen its impact on air quality.
If the trial at Guy's and St Thomas' goes well, it could be rolled out wider and used to transport organs.
29 May 2019
