'Bullied for being deaf, now I do MMA'
Jonathan Buffong set up Mixed Martial Arts for Reform and Progression in London with the aim to give disabled, deaf and blind fighters a chance to develop their fighting ability.

He aims to use the sport to encourage positive mental health and infuse confidence in individuals.

Video by Gem O'Reilly

  • 31 May 2019
