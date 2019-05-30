Media player
The UK's smallest climate change campaigners
Teenagers across the world are striking from school to campaign against climate change.
But in Hackney, the protesters are even younger.
Five-year-old Sunday is one of the UK's youngest climate change warriors and says she wants grown-ups to stop harming the environment.
Video by Jamie Moreland.
30 May 2019
