On Monday 3 June, US President Donald Trump will arrive in London for a three-day state visit.

The president and First Lady Melania Trump will be guests of the Queen and attend a ceremony in Portsmouth to mark 75 years since the D-Day landings.

He will also have official talks with the prime minister at Downing Street.

A multimillion-pound security operation will also be in effect, especially in London where there are likely to be protests from both anti and pro-Trump groups.